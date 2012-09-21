FRANKFURT, Sept 21 Adidas slashed its 2015 sales target for struggling unit Reebok to 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) from 3 billion after losing a major American football contract and fraud was discovered at its Indian arm.

It kept an overall target to grow group sales to 17 billion euros by 2015, with faster than expected growth at its adidas brand and golf business to offset the weakness at Reebok.