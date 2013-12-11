FRANKFURT/BERLIN Dec 11 The German army may
have to wait another half a year to get its first fully
kitted-out Airbus A400M military airlifter, the defence ministry
said on Wednesday.
While the army will receive a plane from Airbus Military,
part of aerospace and defence group EADS, in November
2014 as planned, it will not have the full military capabilities
the army has ordered, a spokesman for the ministry said.
Airbus Military will then add the capabilities, meaning the
plane will reach the original army specification in mid-2015.
The delay had earlier been reported by German daily
Handelsblatt.
Airbus Military said it was confident the first plane would
be delivered in November 2014, and that it was working to
develop and qualify the additional military capabilities.
"As is normal, there are some challenges, but it's too early
to determine the level of shortfall we might have at the time of
delivery," a spokeswoman said.
EADS chief Executive Tom Enders had earlier on Wednesday
described the A400M, which has suffered budget overruns and
delays, as a "burden."
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan in Frankfurt and Sabine Siebold in
Berlin. Editing by Jane Merriman)