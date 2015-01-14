* Condor flight turned back over southern France
* Flight had 258 passengers, nine crew aboard
FRANKFURT Jan 14 A Condor airlines
flight from Frankfurt to Havana returned safely to Frankfurt on
Wednesday after the cabin crew discovered a strange odour
mid-air, Condor said.
"Flight DE3184 has landed safely in FRA (Frankfurt). Guests
are housed and cared for in a hotel. A new departure time for
tomorrow is checked," Condor said on its Twitter account.
The Boeing 767, with 258 passengers and nine crew
aboard, left Frankfurt at 1445 GMT and was over southern France
when it decided to return to Frankfurt after talking to air
traffic control.
No details were immediately available on the type of odour.
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen and Jonathan Gould; Editing by
Stephen Brown)