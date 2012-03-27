FRANKFURT, March 27 A German court has dismissed
a symbolic lawsuit claiming damages from a 2009 walkout at the
Stuttgart airport brought by the country's four main domestic
airlines against the union of air traffic controllers, it said
on Tuesday.
Due to a labour dispute between management of the Stuttgart
airport and its apron workers in March of that year, 22 air
traffic controllers at the Stuttgart airport stopped working out
of solidarity on April 6.
The labour court ruled on Tuesday that the four carriers -
Lufthansa, its unit Germanwings, Air Berlin
and TUIfly - would have to swallow the damages
resulting from the event, quantified at 32,517 euros plus
interest.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)