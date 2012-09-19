FRANKFURT, Sept 19 Lufthansa will bring together its European and German domestic routes under a new low-cost brand from next year as it seeks to make a profit from short-haul routes in the face of competition from low-cost carriers.

From Jan. 1, 2013, Lufthansa flights within Germany and Europe, excluding those from its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich, will be merged with its low-cost airline Germanwings, it said on Wednesday.

The service will carry over 18 million passengers in its first year. Lufthansa, Germany's largest airline, carries around 106 million passengers a year. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)