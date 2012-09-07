FRANKFURT, Sept 7 Representatives of striking cabin crew will hold exploratory talks with Lufthansa management on Friday afternoon, the UFO union said.

Cabin crew were on Friday holding a 24 hour strike across Germany, the third day of action in a row over pay and conditions, which has so far resulted in hundreds of flight cancellations and cost Lufthansa over 10 million euros ($12.64 million). ($1 = 0.7915 euros) (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; writing by Victoria Bryan)