BERLIN May 8 The opening of Berlin's new
airport, scheduled for June 3, will be delayed due to problems
with fire security, German media reported on Tuesday, citing
local government sources.
The reports did not give a new opening date for
Berlin-Brandenburg airport, which aims initially to attract up
to 27 million passengers annually.
The operator of the new airport did not immediately confirm
the reports but said it would hold a news conference at 1300
local time (1100 GMT). National carrier Lufthansa also
could not immediately confirm the reports.
Lufthansa and Air Berlin plan to expand services
and routes at the new airport, which is built on the existing
Schoenefeld site in Germany's capital.
Schoenefeld and Tegel are to shut shortly. Together they
handled 24 million passengers annually, fewer than half the
number at Germany's main airport in Frankfurt.
