BERLIN Nov 17 Berlin's Schoenefeld airport closed its runway for takeoffs and landings on Thursday after a small private plane's tyre burst, diverting approaching flights to Berlin Tegel and the eastern German city of Leipzig.

"The aircraft is currently being recovered by the airport fire department," Berlin Airport said on Twitter, adding that the plane's two passengers were uninjured.

Schoenefeld airport, located in the south-east of the city, is predominantly served by low-cost carriers such as easyJet and Ryanair.

Eurocontrol, the European air traffic network operator, said the runway was closed until 1600 GMT. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)