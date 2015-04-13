BERLIN, April 13 Schoenefeld International Airport in Berlin was evacuated on Monday due to a bomb threat, authorities at the German capital's second airport said.

Passengers were asked to clear the terminal over the public address system and dozens of police were on the scene, according to a Reuters witness.

A Germanwings flight bound for Italy from Germany was evacuated late on Sunday due to a bomb threat.

(Reporting by Noah Barkin; writing by Erik Kirschbaum and Victoria Bryan; editing by John Stonestreet)