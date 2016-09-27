BERLIN, Sept 27 Frankfurt airport's home state of Hesse plans to introduce a limit on aircraft noise pollution from Germany's largest hub in what would be a blow to operator Fraport.

The state's transport minister Tarek Al-Wazir, from the Green Party, said he wanted to ensure noise levels were not significantly increased from current levels, and that the number of take offs and landings could be restricted if noise limits were exceeded two years in a row.

Fraport is adding a third terminal, which will allow the airport to handle 701,000 take offs and landings a year when it is fully completed, up from 468,000 in 2015. The first phase is due to open in 2023.

Europe's fourth largest airport, Frankfurt served around 61 million passengers in 2015.

Al-Wazir said he would first speak with the aviation industry to try to reach a deal.

"Should these discussions not lead to agreement, we want to change the operating licence correspondingly," he said.

Fraport said it had decided to invest several billion euros in Frankfurt airport based on planning approval that has already been confirmed by the highest court in Germany and which sets out noise protection measures.

A spokesman said Fraport was not prepared to accept new limits on the number of flight movements, because it needed to be able to deal with changing demand.

"An upper noise limit must not be allowed to thwart our expansion plans," Fraport CEO Stefan Schulte said in a statement.

Lufthansa, the airport's biggest customer, backed Fraport by saying the conditions set out in the planning approval must not be changed retrospectively.

Airport and aviation associations also doubted whether changes to the airport's operating licence would be legal, and said such a move could harm investment in Germany by causing uncertainty for investors.

But the ministry in Hesse said the proposal would still allow Fraport to grow, especially as aircraft movements have been rising more slowly than expected and new technology meant modern planes were quieter.

At 1145 GMT, Fraport shares were down 0.4 percent at 48.52 euros.