UPDATE 2-Investor Standard Life seeks change at Sports Direct, Volkswagen
* Has "major concerns" about Sports Direct remuneration policy
FRANKFURT, June 6 Chinese investor Shanghai Yiqian Trading Company would buy a majority stake in Germany's Hahn airport, one of its owners said on Monday, further underscoring the growing Chinese interest in the global aviation industry.
The airport is used mainly by budget airline Ryanair, whose passenger numbers there dropped to 2.7 million last year from almost 4 million 10 years ago, partly due to its 120-kilometre (75 miles) distance from Frankfurt.
The Chinese company has agreed to pay a low double-digit million-euro amount for the 82.5 percent stake in the airport sold by German state of Rhineland-Palatinate, a statement by the state's interior ministry said.
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey; Editing by Tina Bellon)
* Has "major concerns" about Sports Direct remuneration policy
LONDON, Feb 1 Emerald Investment Partners said it has decided not to make a takeover offer for Punch Taverns , leaving Heineken unrivaled in its bid to buy and break up the UK pub company.
LONDON, Feb 1 Emerald Investment Partners said on Wednesday it is not planning to make a takeover offer for Punch Taverns, reversing course and leaving Heineken unrivaled in its bid to buy and break up the company.