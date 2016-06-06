FRANKFURT, June 6 Chinese investor Shanghai Yiqian Trading Company would buy a majority stake in Germany's Hahn airport, one of its owners said on Monday, further underscoring the growing Chinese interest in the global aviation industry.

The airport is used mainly by budget airline Ryanair, whose passenger numbers there dropped to 2.7 million last year from almost 4 million 10 years ago, partly due to its 120-kilometre (75 miles) distance from Frankfurt.

The Chinese company has agreed to pay a low double-digit million-euro amount for the 82.5 percent stake in the airport sold by German state of Rhineland-Palatinate, a statement by the state's interior ministry said.

(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey; Editing by Tina Bellon)