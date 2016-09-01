Former HBOS bankers found guilty in $307 million fraud trial
LONDON, Jan 30 Two former HBOS bankers and four other people were found guilty on Monday in a $307 million fraud trial.
FRANKFURT, Sept 1 The majority owner of loss-making Hahn airport in Germany says a series of interested parties have expressed interest in buying its 82.5 percent stake in the airport.
* Expressions of interest should be lodged by 2200 CET on Sept 1, but this is not a fixed deadline, says the owner, the federal state of Rhineland Palatinate
* Consultants from KPMG and Warth&Klein Grant Thornton will review the expressions of interest from Sept 2, before moving to the next stage of the process after mid-September
* The local government had previously agreed a sale to a Chinese buyer, but the deal collapsed when the buyer failed to make the payment, meaning the sale process had to be restarted at the end of July
* Hahn is a former military base and in recent years has been used by low cost carrier Ryanair (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Victoria Bryan)
LONDON, Jan 30 Two former HBOS bankers and four other people were found guilty on Monday in a $307 million fraud trial.
* U.S., UK, Australian and Japanese banks attend (Adds detail of meeting)
FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Germany's top regulators met about 50 envoys from foreign banks on Monday to explain how they could move business to Europe's biggest economy after Britain leaves the European Union, German financial watchdog Bafin said.