FRANKFURT, Sept 1 The majority owner of loss-making Hahn airport in Germany says a series of interested parties have expressed interest in buying its 82.5 percent stake in the airport.

* Expressions of interest should be lodged by 2200 CET on Sept 1, but this is not a fixed deadline, says the owner, the federal state of Rhineland Palatinate

* Consultants from KPMG and Warth&Klein Grant Thornton will review the expressions of interest from Sept 2, before moving to the next stage of the process after mid-September

* The local government had previously agreed a sale to a Chinese buyer, but the deal collapsed when the buyer failed to make the payment, meaning the sale process had to be restarted at the end of July

* Hahn is a former military base and in recent years has been used by low cost carrier Ryanair (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Victoria Bryan)