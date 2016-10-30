FRANKFURT Oct 30 Fresh offers for Germany's loss-making Frankfurt-Hahn Airport are being examined by its local government owner after a planned sale to a Chinese investor collapsed earlier this year.

Shanghai Yiqian Trading Company failed to make any payments for the international airport, a former military base, and the sale process was restarted at the end of July.

"The subsequent evaluation of the offers will take some time and will also have to be agreed by the European Commission," the Rhineland Palatinate interior ministry said in a statement.

The airport is used mainly by budget airline Ryanair .

