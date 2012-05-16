BERLIN May 16 Berlin's new airport will not now
open until 2013 due to fire regulations, German paper Bild
reported on Wednesday, heaping further embarrassment on
authorities who had said the hold-up would only stretch to three
months.
The capital's long-awaited new airport had been due to open
on June 3, replacing two from the Cold War era. But just weeks
before its launch date the operators said Berlin-Brandenburg
airport would not be ready in time.
Bild cited a letter from a building regulation agency to the
airport's technical chief, Manfred Koertgen, warning that any
interim safety measures would not suffice to secure approval.
"We won't be able to get a fully automatic system in place
that quickly. That rules out an opening this year," an airport
official told the paper.
It would then make most sense to open the airport when
airlines introduce their summer 2013 flight plan from end-March
next year, added the official quoted by Bild.
A spokesman for the airport declined to comment but noted
that the Berlin-Brandenburg supervisory board was meeting later
on Wednesday. "We expect that the board meeting will result in a
time plan," he said.
The opening of what will be Germany's third largest airport
after Frankfurt and Munich has been postponed once already.
Keeping the two older airports, Tegel and Schoenefeld, open
will cost about 15 million euros ($19.5 million) a month and
airlines that have been selling tickets for flights from
Berlin-Brandenburg for months face additional costs.
The 2.5-billion-euro airport initially aims to attract up to
27 million passengers annually, which will make it about half
the size of Germany's main airport in Frankfurt and less than a
third of the size of the world's busiest airport in Atlanta.
One of the first challenges for the airport was to be
handling passengers travelling to for the Euro soccer
championship next month in Poland and Ukraine.
A spokesman for national carrier Lufthansa said:
"The airport should only be opened if stable and safe flight
operations can be provided. It would be a bigger catastrophe if
a new date was named now that would have to be postponed again."
Germany's second largest carrier Air Berlin said it
expected a decision during the day. CEO Hartmut Mehdorn said on
Tuesday it made sense for the airport to open after the summer
season to coincide with the change to the winter schedule.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Victoria Bryan in Frankfurt;
Writing by Alexandra Hudson; Edited by Stephen Brown)