(Updates after airport reopens)

BERLIN, Sept 24 Duesseldorf airport reopened on Tuesday after a three-hour closure following a security alert triggered by a suspicious piece of luggage, airport officials said.

Some 20 flights were diverted to nearby airports during the closure and 70 flights were cancelled.

The airport in western Germany is the country's third largest. (Reporting by Reuters TV; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)