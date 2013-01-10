BERLIN Jan 10 Germans take pride in their
engineering and organisational skills but their country's
reputation for efficiency has been exploded by a farcical series
of delays in building Berlin's new international airport.
Although the postponements in opening what is ostensibly a
completed marvel of architecture have drawn the most attention,
Germany's stifling bureaucracy, red tape and planning rules have
also blighted dozens more big projects.
The embarrassing and expensive delays in multi-billion euro
projects such as Berlin's airport, Hamburg's new opera house,
Germany's BND spy agency headquarters, Cologne's underground,
Stuttgart's train station, and thousands of kilometers of
overhead power grid are no laughing matter for a country whose
reputation for engineering excellence is a major selling point.
Because Germany relies on exports for more than half of its
national wealth, its inability to complete these major
infrastructure projects even close to on time or within budget
has badly tarnished that carefully cultivated reputation.
"We haven't exactly covered ourselves in glory with the
Berlin airport and these other big construction projects," said
Michael Knipper, managing director of the Federation of the
German Construction Industry.
"The biggest problem in Germany is the bureaucracy," Knipper
said in an interview with Reuters. "I don't know of any other
country in Europe that has anywhere near as complicated and
expensive an approvals and building process as Germany."
The Willy Brandt International airport in Berlin was already
nearly two decades in the planning and hopes for completion in
2007 and then 2008 were already outdated when construction began
in 2006. Its opening has been pushed back at least four times
since then from 2011 to June 2012 then to March 2013, then
October 2013 and now to some indefinite point after 2014.
'WILL DEFINITELY OPEN ON TIME'
Back in January 2012, at the annual New Year's party at the
new airport's construction site, a jubilant Berlin Mayor Klaus
Wowereit went out of his way in a speech to scold critics who
warned the airport would not open on time five months later.
"We can say with great pride that the new airport will
definitely open on time on June 3, 2012," he said in front of a
clock counting down "131 days til opening". "That's the truth."
Famous last words for which Wowereit has been duly pilloried.
The cost of the airport, which will replace three smaller
Berlin airports, has doubled to 4.3 billion euros ($5.6 billion)
due mostly to the delays, which are mainly the result of
problems with an inadequate fire-safety system.
The most embarrassing delay from June 3, 2012 to March 2013
came just four weeks before the scheduled grand opening when one
local authority in charge of the fire-safety system simply
refused to give its approval.
The grand opening party at the terminal for 40,000 had to be
cancelled, plans to close the city's 64-year-old inner city
Tegel airport were shelved at the last minute and the carefully
planned overnight move from Tegel to Willy Brandt was scrapped.
The airport's 15-seat supervisory board, packed with 10
politicians such as Wowereit rather than construction experts,
was blamed for failing to oversee the fire-safety issue more
rigorously while reportedly paying more attention to matters
such as upgrading the veneer to an elegant walnut and switching
the floor tiles to a more stately and expensive limestone.
"The supervision and control of the Berlin airport
construction has been incompetent," said Manuel Rene Theisen, a
professor of business administration at Munich University, an
expert on the airport. "It's the result of political meddling.
"Instead of hiring a general contractor to oversee it all as
they should have, political leaders put themselves in charge and
the outcome is a disaster," Theisen told Reuters. "It's turned
Berlin into a laughing stock and it's damaged Germany's
reputation.
"Germany has a reputation for efficiency but you can lose
your good name with bad things like this."
That is indeed a most worrying aspect for many Germans. At
first the postponements of the Berlin airport were more of a
source of bemused derision inside Germany about the northeastern
capital city that many in the south and west love to hate.
But the series of lengthening delays is now turning out to
be more than a joke or a slight inconvenience for travellers.
HITS GERMAN PSYCHE
In a country where modern national heroes are in short
supply in part due to its belligerent 20th century past, the
airport and other debacles have hurt an important part of German
national pride -- construction and engineering.
Germans exude a sense of superiority when it comes to the
way they make their machines and buildings.
"What should have been a flagship project is turning into a
source of shame," wrote the conservative Frankfurter Allgemeine
Zeitung newspaper in an editorial.
"Not only in Germany is there a sense that Germans can't do
big construction projects on time any more but also abroad
doubts are growing about German reliability," it wrote.
Theisen and Knipper at the Federation of German Construction
Industry say a big part of the problem with the Berlin airport
and other infrastructure projects is that the public sector -
elected officials - are often in charge and have an eye either
on their re-election or creating monumental buildings.
"It's seldom the case that public sector has the qualified
people with the necessary expertise for big projects," Knipper
said. "Sometimes public authorities turn over their projects to
general contractors. Sometimes they don't. Berlin didn't want to
turn it over to a general contractor. That was a mistake."
Unlike in other countries, there are almost no
public-private partnerships on major construction projects in
Germany, due to regulations, Knipper said.
By contrast, private sector projects are generally finished
on time and on budget, he said. And it wasn't always like this.
It only took 90 days in 1948 at the start of the Cold War to
build Tegel, an airport vital to the success of the Air Lift.
OTHER HEADACHES
The new Berlin airport is only the latest and most
high-profile example of big public infrastructure projects
plagued by extremely long delays and high cost overruns. Some of
the other public projects causing headaches include:
- Hamburg's Elbe Philharmonic Concert Hall. The opening has
been delayed by about three years to 2017 and the costs have
risen from 77 million euros in 2007 to 575 million euros.
- Stuttgart central rail station. The project was started in
1994 but it took until 2010 for construction to begin due to
long planning delays. Further delays due to a controversy over
the demolition of the existing station caused a political
upheaval. It won't be finished until 2020. Costs will rise from
2.4 billion euros in 1998 to 6.8 billion euros currently. Some
experts see the bill climbing to 11 billion euros.
- Cologne underground. Work on a 1.l billion-euro
underground train line has been interrupted repeatedly by
accidents, including the collapse of a nearby building. It was
supposed to be finished by 2011 but completion is now not
expected until 2018.
- The BND intelligence agency building. The building with
offices for 4,000 staff -- spread out over the size of 35
football fields in the middle of Berlin -- was supposed to be
finished in 2011 but that has been delayed to 2015. The cost
nearly doubled to 1.4 billion euros. Some experts see costs
hitting 2 billion euros.