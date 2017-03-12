BERLIN, March 12 Ground staff at Berlin's two
airports will start a 25-hour strike on Monday, the Verdi union
said on Sunday, stepping up action in a pay dispute that has
already caused the cancellation of around 1,000 flights.
Workers at Berlin's Tegel and Schoenefeld airports will walk
out at 4 am local time (0300 GMT) on Monday and end the action
on Tuesday morning at about 5 am local time (0400 GMT), said
Verdi in a statement.
The union wants an increase in pay for ground staff to 12
euros ($12.80) an hour from about 11 euros as part of a one-year
collective agreement. The employer is offering about 10 cents
more an hour over four years.
Carriers including Air Berlin, Lufthansa, easyJet and
Ryanair serve the two airports.
Ground staff jobs include checking in passengers, loading
and unloading planes and directing aircraft on the tarmac.
Tens of thousands of passengers were stranded in Berlin on
Friday as the last strike by ground staff led to the
cancellation of nearly 700 flights.
($1 = 0.9373 euros)
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Mark Potter)