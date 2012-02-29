FRANKFURT Feb 29 Airfield workers at Frankfurt airport are not allowed to continue their walkouts at Europe's third busiest hub in an increasingly bitter row over pay and conditions, a court ruled on Wednesday.

The judge said the walkouts by 190 staff who guide planes in and out of parking places, which have resulted in the cancellations of thousands of flights, are illegal.

The GdF union is demanding higher pay and shorter working hours from airport operator Fraport for the staff. It had asked air traffic controllers to join the walkouts but that move was blocked by the court in Frankfurt late on Tuesday night.

The walkouts in Frankfurt began on Feb. 16 after mediation failed. The latest round of walkout began on Sunday at 2000 GMT and was due to continue until Thursday 0400 GMT.

A second attempt at pay talks ended acrimoniously on Friday night, with Fraport making a lower offer than before the mediation process. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; writing by Victoria Bryan)