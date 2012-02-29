FRANKFURT Feb 29 Airfield workers at
Frankfurt airport are not allowed to continue their walkouts at
Europe's third busiest hub in an increasingly bitter row over
pay and conditions, a court ruled on Wednesday.
The judge said the walkouts by 190 staff who guide planes in
and out of parking places, which have resulted in the
cancellations of thousands of flights, are illegal.
The GdF union is demanding higher pay and shorter working
hours from airport operator Fraport for the staff. It
had asked air traffic controllers to join the walkouts but that
move was blocked by the court in Frankfurt late on Tuesday
night.
The walkouts in Frankfurt began on Feb. 16 after mediation
failed. The latest round of walkout began on Sunday at 2000 GMT
and was due to continue until Thursday 0400 GMT.
A second attempt at pay talks ended acrimoniously on Friday
night, with Fraport making a lower offer than before the
mediation process.
