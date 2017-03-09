* Strikes to start 0300 GMT on Friday
* Further cancellations possible after strikes end on Sat
* EasyJet expects 90 cancellations
BERLIN, March 9 Nearly all flights at Berlin's
two airports will be cancelled on Friday, a spokesman said, with
ground staff set to start a 25-hour strike in the morning over a
pay claim.
Germany's Verdi union gave notification of the strikes
earlier on Thursday, stepping up action after several stoppages
in recent weeks that have forced the cancellation of more than
300 flights.
Workers will walk out at 4 am local time (0300 GMT) and end
the strike at about 0400 GMT on Saturday, Verdi said.
"Even after the end of the strikes on Saturday, there can be
restrictions, cancellations and delays throughout the day," a
spokesman for Berlin's airport operator said by email.
Berlin's two airports handle around 500 flights a day.
The stoppage, expected after 98.6 percent of balloted
workers at Schoenefeld and Tegel airports last week backed
industrial action, coincides with the world's biggest tourism
trade fair, which ends in Berlin on March 12.
The ITB fair attracted 120,000 trade visitors last year.
Verdi wants an increase in pay for ground staff to 12 euros
an hour from about 11 euros as part of a one-year collective
agreement.
Carriers including Air Berlin, Lufthansa,
easyJet and Ryanair serve the two airports.
EasyJet said late on Thursday it needed to cancel 90 flights
on Friday at Schoenefeld and was bracing for delays on other
flights at the airport southeast of central Berlin.
Ground staff jobs include checking in passengers, loading
and unloading planes and directing aircraft on the tarmac.
