BERLIN Feb 15 Ground staff will go on strike again at Berlin's two airports on Thursday, union Verdi said on Wednesday, following walkouts last week over a pay dispute.

The walkouts at Tegel and Schoenefeld will run from 1500 GMT to 2100 GMT and passengers should expect disruption and cancellations, the union said.

A similar strike on Wednesday last week led to more than 130 flights being cancelled.

Verdi wants pay for ground staff, whose roles include checking in passengers, loading and unloading planes and directing them on the tarmac, to be raised to 12 euros an hour from about 11 euros as part of a one-year collective agreement.

The union described as "insufficient" management's offer of a four-year deal, which foresees a rise of 1 percent each year, or about 10 cents an hour.

The next round of pay talks is due to take place on Friday.

Berlin's airports are served by carriers including Air Berlin, Lufthansa, easyJet and Ryanair among others. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Louise Ireland)