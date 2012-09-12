* Eurocopter CEO says talks are very constructive
* Says wants deal to include about 15 naval NH-90s
* Says X3 technology to take 6-7 yrs to come to market
BERLIN, Sept 12 Eurocopter, a unit of European
aerospace and defence company EADS, expects to reach an
agreement with the German government in about two to three
months on a downsized order for helicopters, its chief executive
said.
"We are in very constructive talks," Lutz Bertling told
journalists at the ILA Berlin Air Show on Wednesday.
German Defence Minister Thomas de Maziere wants to cut major
defence orders as part of sweeping reforms of the military.
The army, for example, wants 40 instead of 80 of
Eurocopter's Tiger military helicopters and 80 instead of 122
units of the NH-90 transport helicopter.
Eurocopter is now trying to negotiate a deal in which the
government orders about 15 naval versions of the NH-90, in
addition to the 80 army models, Bertling said.
"We cannot imagine doing a deal without re-designation of
some orders to naval helicopters," he said, but added talks on
the Tiger were currently going better than those on the NH-90.
Bertling's comments were more upbeat than remarks made by
parent company EADS's CEO Tom Enders earlier this week.
He said at the opening press conference for the ILA air show
that talks with the German government were "tough but
constructive" and warned that involved companies might
eventually have to think about utilising their capacities for
other purposes, such as civil projects.
De Maziere's plans also include cutting by 37 to 140 the
order for Eurofigher aircraft and reducing an order for Puma
tanks to 350 from 410.
Eurocopter, which is also the world's largest civil
helicopter maker, expects sales to rise 10-11 percent to just
about 6 billion euros ($7.7 billion) this year thanks to a
rebound in the U.S. market in the second half and demand from
the oil and gas industry.
The company generates about 45 percent of its revenues with
military contracts, while the rest is related to civil orders.
At the ILA Berlin, it signed a framework agreement to sell
130 million euros worth of EC145 T2 and EC135 helicopters to
ADAC, Germany's auto club.
Eurocopter has also been showcasing its X3 high-speed
helicopter technology at ILA, which it says can fly and descend
at 50 percent higher speeds than conventional helicopters.
The company recently completed a six-week U.S. demonstration
tour with the technology, which it says could eventually be used
on anything from passenger transport to offshore oil and gas
transportation or border security.
Bertling said it will probably take another six or seven
years until Eurocopter brings a finished product to market,
though he said the feedback from potential customers in the
United States was "overwhelming".
($1 = 0.7785 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter)