FRANKFURT Oct 12 The German air traffic control authority has reached a deal on pay and conditions with the union of its workers, thus averting a planned strike that could have disrupted thousands of flights, including at continental Europe's largest airport Frankfurt.

The DFS authority said on Wednesday it had agreed to a pay rise in two stages totalling 5.2 percent, while certain employees would be moved up the pay scale, thus receiving a further increase.

The union confirmed that a deal had been reached.

Shares in Air Berlin rose 2 percentage points after the statement and were up 4.6 percent, while shares in Lufthansa and Fraport were up 1 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Christoph Steitz)