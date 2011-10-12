FRANKFURT Oct 12 The German air traffic control
authority has reached a deal on pay and conditions with the
union of its workers, thus averting a planned strike that could
have disrupted thousands of flights, including at continental
Europe's largest airport Frankfurt.
The DFS authority said on Wednesday it had agreed to a pay
rise in two stages totalling 5.2 percent, while certain
employees would be moved up the pay scale, thus receiving a
further increase.
The union confirmed that a deal had been reached.
Shares in Air Berlin rose 2 percentage points after
the statement and were up 4.6 percent, while shares in Lufthansa
and Fraport were up 1 percent and 2.3
percent, respectively.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Christoph Steitz)