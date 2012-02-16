* Apron staff strike 1400-2100 GMT on Thursday
* Strike to continue at 0700-2100 GMT on Friday
* Airport operator Fraport trains additional workers
* Lufthansa cancels 350 flights in total for Thursday,
Friday
(Adds comment from passengers, Lufthansa Friday cancellations)
By Victoria Bryan and Peter Maushagen
FRANKFURT, Feb 16 Airlines including
Deutsche Lufthansa will have to cancel hundreds more
flights to and from Frankfurt on Friday as a strike by airfield
workers continues at the airport, Europe's third-largest hub.
Trade union GdF on Thursday asked about 200 apron
controllers who guide planes in and out of parking slots to walk
off the job for 14 hours on Friday in addition to a seven-hour
strike that started at 1400 GMT and resulted in 150 flight
cancellations.
The move comes after the union failed to reach a wage
agreement for the workers with airport operator Fraport
.
Fraport operations director Peter Schmitz told reporters 151
flights had been cancelled on Thursday out of a total 1,250
scheduled, the majority of them from flagship carrier Lufthansa.
Long-haul flights were largely unaffected, as airlines chose
to sacrifice flights mostly within Europe and especially
Germany, where passengers could easily be booked on to trains.
With the strike set to continue at 0700 GMT on Friday,
Lufthansa said it was cancelling a further 250 flights, almost
all of them within Germany and Europe.
Frankfurt airport is Europe's third-busiest after
London-Heathrow and Paris Charles de Gaulle, with about 1,300
flight movements per day, more than half of them by Lufthansa.
At the airport, the word 'annuliert' (cancelled) appeared
next to many flights on the big departure boards and people
stood anxiously checking their flight numbers before telephoning
family and friends to say they were being held up.
Many people, such as Kasztelan Bartosz, an animal
nutritionist flying to Berlin, had already been rebooked onto
different flights, but still faced a wait of several hours.
"Hopefully, they will not cancel the next one," said Bartosz
as he nursed a coffee in Terminal 1. "I did try to see if there
was an earlier flight but there were too many people in the
queue."
Ursula Bittner, from Vienna, booked her flight to Argentina
with Lufthansa only on Wednesday.
"Then just one hour later I heard about the strike," she
said, explaining she had spent the whole day in the terminal
after arriving at the airport extra early in case of problems.
Frankfurt Hahn airport, 100 kilometres away, said it was
ready to accept diverted passengers and freight, while Deutsche
Bahn laid on extra staff at train stations.
Air Berlin said it had cancelled six flights out of
18 for Friday. It had already decided to divert one flight due
in from Hurghada to Cologne/Bonn on Thursday, providing buses to
ferry passengers the 140 kilometres to Frankfurt.
GdF has said apron controllers' pay needed to reflect extra
complexity resulting from the recent opening of a fourth runway
at the airport. Fraport, meanwhile, has said GdF's demands are
too high.
The company has so far not taken any legal steps against the
planned strike but reserves the right to do so, Fraport's
Schmitz said.
Courts have previously helped fend off aviation-related
strikes in Germany.
Last year, the GdF union and Germany's air safety authority
DFS reached a deal in court averting a strike by air traffic
controllers that would have disrupted thousands of flights
across Europe.
During that bitter dispute, the German transport ministry
stepped in to encourage the parties back to the negotiating
table. The ministry declined to comment on the latest row on
Thursday.
In 2010, pilots at Lufthansa and the country's No.2 carrier
Air Berlin were forced by judges to call off or curtail strikes.
(Additional reporting by Sabine Wollrab and Markus Wacket;
Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and
Hans-Juergen Peters)