BERLIN Feb 15 Workers in charge of marshalling planes in and out of parking positions at Frankfurt airport plan to go on strike for seven hours on Thursday, which would paralyse Germany's largest hub.

Trade union GdF said on Wednesday that the 200 so-called apron control staff will go on strike from 1400 GMT until 2100 GMT, having failed to reach a wage agreement with the airport's operator Fraport. (Reporting by Axel Hildebrand; Writing by Maria Sheahan)