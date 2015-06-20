BERLIN, June 20 A leading Al Jazeera journalist
was arrested at a Berlin airport on Saturday at the request of
Egypt, a lawyer for the Qatar-based satellite network said, a
move he described as part of a crackdown by Cairo on the
channel.
International lawyer Saad Djebbar told Reuters Ahmed
Mansour, one of the most senior journalists on the channel's
Arabic service, had been abruptly and unexpectedly arrested in
Germany.
A spokesman for the German Federal Police confirmed that a
52-year-old man was arrested at Berlin's Tegel airport at 1320
GMT following an international arrest warrant from the Egyptian
authorities.
The spokesman said the general public prosecutor was now
checking the man's identity, as well as a possible extradition
to Egypt.
Cairo's criminal court sentenced Mansour, who has dual
Egyptian and British citizenship, to 15 years in prison in
absentia last year on the charge of torturing a lawyer in Tahrir
Square in 2011.
Jazeera said at the time the charge was false and an attempt
to silence Mansour.
"This is a very serious development," said Djebbar. "We knew
that the Egyptians were going to set such a trap to harass our
journalists and that is what has happened."
Mansour was arrested as he tried to board a Qatar Airways
flight from Berlin to Doha, Djebbar said.
Egyptian authorities accuse Al Jazeera of being a mouthpiece
of the Muslim Brotherhood, the Qatar-backed movement which
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi toppled in 2013 when he was
Egypt's army chief.
Jazeera is also locked in a legal battle with the Egyptian
authorities to try to secure $150 million in compensation for
what it says was damage to its media business inflicted by
Cairo's military-backed rulers.
In February this year, Egypt released Al Jazeera journalist
Peter Greste after 400 days in prison on charges that included
aiding a terrorist group.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley in Berlin and Andrew Osborn in
