June 21 The pan-Arab television network Al Jazeera said on Sunday that one of its best known journalists, Ahmed Mansour, had been ordered to remain in custody after appearing before a judge in Germany.

Mansour was arrested in Berlin at Egypt's request, in a case that could embarrass Germany and renew questions about Cairo's crackdown on dissent. (Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Kevin Liffey)