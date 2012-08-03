HAMBURG Aug 3 U.S. metals group Aleris
said on Friday it had acquired the cast house of insolvent
German aluminium plant Voerde Aluminium.
The sale of the cast house to an unnamed customer had been
announced in May while a buyer was being sought for the separate
electrolysis and anode production units at the Voerde plant.
"The Voerde cast house will give the company an additional
annual casting capacity of 115,000 tonnes," Aleris said. "The
operation also will provide Aleris with increased manufacturing
flexibility and additional finishing and recycling capability."
The Voerde cast house has supplied rolling ingot and billet
to Aleris for many years, Aleris added.
The Voerde smelter, which produces 115,000 tonnes of
aluminium annually, declared insolvency on May 4. Germany's
metals industry association said the Voerde case illustrated the
danger to German metal output from the country's high
electricity prices.
Voerde's insolvency administrator was not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)