* German anti-euro party looks unlikely to enter parliament
in Sept election
* Euro crisis not a big election issue so far as economy
robust
* Germans back Merkel's European policies, opposition also
pro-euro
By Madeline Chambers
BERLIN, July 14 Just three months since its
launch in a blaze of publicity, Germany's anti-euro party is
failing to strike a chord with voters and is unlikely to fulfil
predictions it will pose a threat to Chancellor Angela Merkel in
September's election.
Despite recent developments in Greece and Portugal reviving
fears of another flare-up in the euro crisis, polls show support
for the Alternative fuer Deutschland (AfD) languishing around 2
percent, short of the 5 percent needed to enter
parliament.
Broad public approval for Merkel's handling of the euro zone
crisis and a pro-European political consensus combined with
Germany's relative immunity to the problems means there is
little appetite for an anti-euro party, pollsters and analysts
say.
Led by a motley group of mainly academics and journalists,
the AfD also lacks a charismatic figure in the style of Italy's
Beppe Grillo, whose stunning electoral success this year gave
hope to populist movements elsewhere. It has even suffered from
a perception that some members have links to the far right.
"Things aren't bad enough for Germans to vote for an
anti-euro party. Germany is doing alright, people aren't worried
about their job or pension," said Carsten Koschmieder, a
politics researcher at Berlin's Free University.
"There is simply no question mark over the currency itself
in the election," he said. Like many other analysts, he sees the
AfD scoring around 2 percent.
In stark contrast to other euro zone states where hostility
to Europe is growing due to painful austerity measures and
soaring youth unemployment, the crisis has had a limited effect
on Europe's biggest economy.
German growth has slowed, but the jobless rate of 6.8
percent is close to 20-year lows and the biggest union has
agreed an inflation-busting wage hike.
Most Germans are committed to the EU, and the main political
parties agree keeping the euro is in the national interest.
"The euro was never popular in Germany and still isn't, but
people are used to it and voters see no reason to vote for the
AfD," said Manfred Guellner, head of the Forsa polling group.
In fact the euro crisis has not featured much in a campaign
which has in the last couple of weeks been dominated by reports
of intrusive surveillance methods employed by U.S. intelligence.
The problem for the pro-European Social Democrats (SPD) is
that they cannot attack Merkel on European policy, including
bailouts, because they agree with her.
Merkel's conservatives lead the SPD by up to 19 percentage
points in polls. But it is unclear if she will be able to form
another centre-right coalition with the Free Democrats (FDP) as
their support has sunk to a third of its level in the 2009 vote.
RATTLED
Launched in April with the headline-grabbing policy of an
"orderly dismantling of the euro", the AfD made waves at first.
The party briefly rattled some of Merkel's conservatives and
some in the more euro-sceptical FDP and they denounced it as a
group of scaremongers and populists. Yet the AfD has signed up
15,000 members and has 39,000 Facebook fans.
That may be tiny in an electorate of 62 million, but
analysts say the party could still take votes from the
conservatives and FDP, possibly even robbing the FDP of crucial
points it needs to enter parliament and Merkel needs for another
centre-right government.
A high profile catch came this month when it lured Internet
activist Michaela Merz, a former FDP consultant, to its board.
"We're not a party that has been making policies for a long
time, with party interests," she told Reuters. "I think it's
important that experienced citizens, businessmen, professors
also take part in politics," she said.
AfD leader Bernd Lucke, a conservative economics professor
and father of five who works in Hamburg, is not perturbed by his
poll ratings of about 3 percent, which he says is "not so bad".
"After all, lots of people don't know us yet. The campaign
will change that," Lucke told Der Spiegel. "The euro crisis is
very complicated and a sizeable portion of the population still
follows the government.. That our arguments have not yet reached
many people doesn't mean we are wrong," he said.
But to many, a posed photograph in Der Spiegel of Lucke with
the deputy head of the radical Left party, with which it has
little in common, smacked of desperation.
Lucke has also had to reject accusations that some
supporters sympathise with the far right.
Outside the hotel where the party launched its programme,
newspapers popular with the right-wing militants were being
handed out. One supporter hit the headlines with calls for
unemployed people to sell their organs and another said people
from the "very lowest class" should not be allowed to vote.
The stigma of subscribing to extreme views in Germany,
haunted by its Nazi past, has alienated voters, say pollsters.
Many analysts say the AfD is doomed. For Germans, who above
all fear instability, single-issue parties are anathema.
"They will not become a political force," said Guellner, who
argued Germans want parties that are competent on a range of
issues. He compared the AfD to the Pro-DM (deutsche mark) party,
founded in 1998 to fight the introduction of the euro but which
never gained much nationwide popular support.
Guellner said the AfD overestimated potential support from
conservatives who in the end are usually loyal to their party.
"They haven't found the right, charismatic person to lead it
- there isn't a Joerg Haider as they had in Austria. But there
is latent potential for a populist party here, just not one that
is made up of conservatives with Christian values," he said.