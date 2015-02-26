BERLIN Feb 26 Germany's Jewish community leader
has advised Jews not to wear skullcaps in areas with a large
Muslim population, a warning that underscores fears about
growing anti-Semitism in Europe.
Josef Schuster of the Central Council of Jews told German
radio that community members should not hide out of fear and
that most Jewish institutions in Germany were protected, but
that in some areas it was better not to be recognised.
"The question is whether, in areas with a large proportion
of Muslims, it is sensible to be recognised as a Jew by wearing
a kippa or if it isn't better to wear some other form of head
covering," Schuster told rbb Inforadio.
"It is a development that I did not expect five years ago
and that's a bit shocking." Schuster expressed concern about a
new anti-Semitism combining views from the political far right
with anti-Israeli sentiment and hostility from young Muslims.
Seventy years after the Holocaust, anti-Semitism remains a
particularly sensitive issue in Germany, and other European
countries, including France and Britain, are also worried by a
growth in hostility towards Jews.
Last week, Berlin's Jewish community decided to send its
monthly newspaper out in a neutral envelope to protect
recipients.
The number of reported anti-Semitic crimes rose by more than
one third last year to 1,076, says the Amadeu Antonio
Foundation, according to what it says are unpublished government
figures. Crimes included vandalising Jewish cemeteries, painting
swastikas on synagogues and inciting hatred against Jews.
Some German politicians and German Jews blame the rise in
anti-Semitism on feelings about Middle East violence.
A survey by the Friedrich Ebert Foundation last November
highlighted a blurring of the lines in Germany between
anti-Semitism and criticism of Israel, with 27 percent of those
asked equating the Jewish state's treatment of Palestinians to
the Nazis' persecution of Jews in World War Two.
Other, earlier polls have found that 15-20 percent of
Germans have latent anti-Semitic views.
Since 1991 the number of Jews belonging to a religious
community in Germany has more than tripled to some 105,000,
boosted by an influx from the former Soviet Union. About the
same number are non-practising Jews or people with Jewish roots.
This compares to about 600,000 before the Nazi Holocaust.
