FRANKFURT Nov 16 Germany's Federal Cartel
Office has begun an investigation into Apple Inc's
arrangement with Amazon for purchasing audiobooks, the
competition watchdog said in a statement on Monday.
It said both companies had a long-term agreement for the
purchase of audio books by Apple from Amazon's Audible business
for distribution via Apple's iTunes store.
"The two companies have a strong position in the digital
offering of audiobooks in Germany. Therefore, we feel compelled
to examine the agreement between these two competitors in the
audiobooks in more detail," cartel office chief Andreas Mundt
said in the statement.
Apple declined to comment. Amazon was not immediately
available to comment.
