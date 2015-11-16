(Adds Amazon no comment, background)
FRANKFURT Nov 16 Germany's Federal Cartel
Office has begun an investigation into Apple Inc's
arrangement with Amazon for purchasing audiobooks, the
competition watchdog said in a statement on Monday.
It said both companies had a long-term agreement for the
purchase of audio books by Apple from Amazon's Audible business
for distribution via Apple's iTunes store.
"The two companies have a strong position in the digital
offering of audiobooks in Germany. Therefore, we feel compelled
to examine the agreement between these two competitors in the
audiobooks in more detail," cartel office chief Andreas Mundt
said in the statement.
Apple and Amazon-unit Audible declined to comment.
In September ,the association of German book sellers lodged
complaints with the watchdog that Amazon and Audible were
building a monopoly in the audio book business.
The association said that Amazon and Audible were abusing
their dominant market position to force publishers to accept
"unreasonable conditions" for the marketing of audio books.
It said more than 90 percent of all downloads of audio books
in Germany were made via the Audible or Amazon sites, or via the
iTunes store, which is exclusively supplied by Audible.
In June, the European Commission opened an investigation
into Amazon's e-book business, examining whether clauses in its
contracts prevented publishers from offering more favourable
deals to competitors.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde. Editing by Jane Merriman)