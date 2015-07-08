* Govt says European cooperation in defence sector necessary
BERLIN, July 8 The German cabinet approved a
strategy paper on Wednesday that called for greater cooperation
between its defence industry and European peers, as the region
adjusts to shrinking defence budgets and growing security
threats.
The government also decided to tighten the rules on
exporting military equipment by forcing manufacturers of
surveillance hardware to get government approval before being
able to sell their products abroad.
In a 10-point programme, the government said the defence
industry in the European Union remained "nationally orientated
and heavily fragmented" and is facing rising international
competition.
"The government is increasingly focusing on European
cooperation to the point of integration of companies located in
individual member states with due regard to national interests,"
the paper said.
Efforts by European Union policymakers and industrialists to
forge a single European defence market have often been
obstructed by individual EU governments which jealously protect
their national defence industries and jobs.
The German government said sensor- and cryptotechnology,
weapons systems and special protection technology were
considered key to the sector and should merit further investment
as well as closer cooperation.
The cabinet's approval of the paper came against a backdrop
of a European industry which is bogged down with overcapacity
and the competing production of tanks and fighter jets.
The cabinet also on Wednesday approved a proposal from
Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel to introduce controls in nations
that receive German arms exports to prevent weapons made in
Germany from being resold to third party countries which are at
war or are viewed as unstable.
Responding to criticism of arms sales to unstable regions
such as the Middle East, Gabriel has taken a cautious approach
to approving exports since his centre-left Social Democrats
joined Merkel's conservatives in a coalition government.
A German government report showed last month that the value
of licences to sell defence items abroad fell by a third to 3.97
billion euros ($4.38 billion) last year.
However, exports of more narrowly defined "weapons of war"
-- including missiles, helicopters and tanks -- nearly doubled
to 1.8 billion euros in 2014.
From 2010 to 2014, Germany was the world's fourth largest
arms exporter after the United States, Russia and China,
according to the Stockholm International Peace Research
Institute (SIPRI).
($1 = 0.9057 euros)
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Additional reporting by Michael
Nienaber; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Gareth Jones)