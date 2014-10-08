* Germany calls for European defence sector consolidation
* Also seeks common European arms export rules
* Wants limited arms exports but agreed to arm Iraqi Kurds
BERLIN, Oct 8 Germany's economy and defence
ministers are at odds over which defence sectors should be
deemed vital to national interests as calls have risen for
Europe-wide defence industry consolidation to help firms cope
with shrinking arms budgets.
An aide to Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen, a
Christian Democrat, said this week only sensor- and
cryptotechnology should be considered critical to the sector and
maintained in the country with significant future investment.
Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel, a Social Democrat,
criticised her on Wednesday for her "very limited selection" and
for not including submarine-manufacturing as a key area, saying
submarines were a strong, unproblematic export and Germany's
ThyssenKrupp employed several thousand people.
"The German government and parliament will have to discuss
... the very limited selection by the defence ministry of
information technology... this will have significant
consequences for national defence procurement and European
cooperation," Gabriel said in a speech.
The conservative von der Leyen has been criticised by the
Social Democrats in Germany's "grand coalition" over the poor
state of the armed forces' hardware and inefficient procurement,
which have left Germany unable to meet some of its commitments
to NATO in emergency circumstances.
Gabriel says consolidation is necessary and that arms
manufacturers should look to diversify into civilian products
but would like to see more of the industry left intact.
Germany is the world's No. 3 arms exporter behind the United
States and Russia, and submarine-making, tank production and
firearms are considered traditional German strengths.
Gabriel earlier this year endorsed a more stringent
application of export rules after arms sales to non-aligned
states soared in recent years, including to Gulf Arab states.
He said export licences would be considered according to
Germany's foreign and security policy interests, not industrial
or economic concerns. Critics said that in Chancellor Angela
Merkel's previous coalition with the business-friendly Free
Democrats, arms export controls appeared to get more lax.
The Economics Ministry decides the most straightforward
licence applications; others are ruled on by the national
security council consisting of Merkel and key ministers.
Gabriel suggested that in future the foreign ministry may be
a more appropriate body for deciding whether to allow exports,
and called for common European arms exports.
"Easier arms exporting in recent years allowed firms to
bypass the cooperation and consolidation debate. That is another
reason why the lax arms export policy of recent years was a
mistake," he said.
Turning to plans by German tank maker Krauss-Maffei Wegmann
(KMW) to merge with French rival Nexter, Gabriel said the new
combined entity would remain subject to German arms export law.
