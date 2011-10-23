* 27-year-old confesses to luxury car burnings
* Says motivated by envy not politics, police say
* More than 625 luxury cars torched in Berlin this year
By Erik Kirschbaum
BERLIN, Oct 23 A man who set fire to more than
100 cars in Berlin, a wave of attacks blamed by some on
political extremists, was motivated by envy and frustration,
police who arrested him said on Sunday.
The 27-year-old told police that being jobless and in debt
led him to set 67 luxury cars alight in one three-month run.
Those attacks, aimed mostly at luxury cars such as Audi, BMW
and Mercedes, set alight 35 more cars parked nearby. The
near-nightly attacks, often started by slow-burning barbecue
fire lighters, had baffled police and left them looking inept in
the midst of a mayoral election.
"This is a sensational triumph," said Berlin state crime
office (LKA) director Christian Steiof. A second police official
told a media conference that the man confessed to setting 67
cars on fire since June in Germany's poorest big city.
"He wasn't motivated by politics but rather social envy,"
said Oliver Stepien, a senior police official. "He said in
essence: 'I've got debts, my life stinks and others with fancy
cars are better off and they deserve this'."
Luxury cars have been set on fire in small numbers in Berlin
for many years, especially in districts that once had low rents
because of their then-unattractive proximity to the Berlin Wall.
Car arson suddenly soared this year, with up to a dozen
vehicles set on fire on some nights. Berlin police turned to
federal authorities for help, using high-tech equipment and
helicopters with thermal image cameras.
Up to 500 police were deployed on the streets at night to
look for suspects and a special 150-person task force was set
up. More than 470 cars have been set on fire this year and
police are searching for other suspects. They believe perhaps a
third have been politically motivated.
"It might have been the case in 2009 that some people in
Berlin had some understanding for the fire attacks as some sort
of protest," Berlin's Interior Minister Ehrhart Koerting told
Reuters recently. "But I don't think anyone has that any more."
(Editing by Louise Ireland)