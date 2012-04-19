(Repeats with no changes to text)
* Festival showcases little-established contemporary artists
* Curator urges more artists to get politically involved
* Holocaust, Palestine top themes at Biennale
By Sarah Marsh
BERLIN, April 19 Hundreds of birch trees from
the biggest Nazi death camp, at Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland,
are dotted around Berlin as a living memorial of this dark
chapter in Germany's past.
The trees, called Birke in German, lent their name to the
Birkenau camp where as many as 1.5 million people, mostly Jews,
perished between 1940 and 1945.
The installation "Berlin-Birkenau" by Polish artist Lukasz
Surowiec, 26, is part of the Berlin Biennale, a contemporary
arts festival devoted this year to political art.
"This is an attempt to create a new kind of monument - a
living monument," said Surowiec, who has had commemorative
plaques erected in front of the trees. "With the help of nature,
I try to continue a generational mission of deepening the memory
of the victims of the Holocaust.
"My project is effectively based on giving back the
'inheritance' [of the camps] to its owners."
Biennale director Artur Zmijewski, also Polish, says it
seems paradoxical to his compatriots that a place where Germans
committed one of the worst crimes against humanity is not in
Germany, but in Poland.
This installation, one of many at the Biennale which is not
confined to a gallery or museum, is therefore partly about the
"politics of history", he said.
The Holocaust and the Palestinian territories are strong
themes at the Biennale this year, which is run by the
contemporary art centre KW in former East Berlin but sprawls
throughout the entire city.
The Berlin Biennale was founded in 1998, inspired by the
Venice Biennale, and aims to showcase little established young
artists and provide a forum for experimentation.
The seventh edition officially opens on April 27 and runs
through until July 1, but many projects such as Surowiec's are
already taking place. Zmijewski, 45, has said he wants "the
exhibition to become a political space that resembles a
parliament more than a museum".
ISRAELI, PALESTINIAN ART
Israeli artist Yael Bartana, 41, will hold the "First
International Congress of The Jewish Renaissance Movement", a
symbolic project c a lling for the return of Jews to Poland that
she created through video artwork.
"We call for the return of 3.3 million Jews to Poland to
symbolize the possibility of our collective imagination - to
right the wrongs history has imposed, Bartana says.
From May 11-13, she hosts a "parliamentary debate" on the
questions: "How should the EU change in order to welcome the
Other? How should Poland change within a re-imagined EU? How
should Israel change to become part of the Middle East?"
Palestinian Khaled Jarrar, used the Biennale to develop his
artist-activist project staking out Palestinians' right to a
sovereign state.
Jarrar, 36, shot to international prominence last year by
offering unofficial passport stamps of his own design to
foreigners arriving in the occupied territories.
For the Biennale, he created a postage stamp for the "State
of Palestine" with a drawing of the Palestine Sun Bird flying
near delicate flowers.
The stamp was issued by Deutsche Post and can be used in the
regular mail. More than 20,000 stamps have been sold so far.
"After I printed official post stamps in Germany and
Netherlands, people started using these stamps to send letters
all over the world," he wrote in an email.
"We are not allowed in the Palestinian post office to print
postage stamps with the words 'State of Palestine'."
Jarrar said he felt artists should be politically engaged
and not just leave it up to politicians to act.
"We should think and work hard to speak out against
injustice," he said. "We should make art that will make a
difference."
"ART IS POLITICS"
Curator Zmijewski, who focuses on moral and political issues
in his own video artwork, told Reuters he wanted to create an
atmosphere "in which people start to fantasize about political
issues and try to redefine politics".
He believes recent shocks like the financial and debt crises
had made civil society more politically engaged, demonstrated by
the eruption of protest movements like "Occupy".
This trend towards greater political engagement was
reflected in art too, yet he still felt that artists today all
too often offered only theoretical questions in their work
rather than practical solutions to problems.
During his research for the Biennale, Zmijewski compiled a
400-page thick book on political engagement in culture today -
the different strategies deployed and results achieved.
He interviewed artists and artistic-minded politicians or
activists, from the Russian underground art collective Voina to
a former mayor of Bogota, and entitled the book "Forget Fear".
"Art is politics," said the stern curator, who sports
closely cut black hair, a beard and moustache, and rarely smiled
during his interview. "We don't have to change existing
politics, we can just propose our own politics and even propose
a different kind of politician."
Zmijewski said he would prefer to talk politics with artists
like Berlin-based Belarus activist Marina Naprushkina than with
establishment figures.
WHEN ART MUST ACT
Naprushkina, whose work is showcased at the Biennale,
campaigns with art against the authoritarian regime of Belarus
President Alexander Lukashenko.
One of her main actions is the "anti-propaganda office"
which gathers and archives "original propaganda material" from
Belarus alongside the work of artists.
The office has already been shown in various museums around
Europe but reaches Naprushkina's main audience in Belarus via a
clandestine newspaper distributed by activists there.
"There is little free press, the state media controls
everything," Naprushkina said in an interview. "It's difficult
to have a critical view on what's going on so we felt the
newspaper was a good way to do that."
Naprushkina said she did sometimes fear for her own safety.
But greater than her fear was her instinct to speak out against
the government of Lukashenko, who cracked down on the opposition
after his re-election for a fourth term in 2010.
"After the election I just knew I had to do something,"
Naprushkina. "Art can change a lot."
"And when you see that people need that, it gives you a
great feeling, a lot of energy," she said, noting that her
anti-propaganda website has received as many as 20,000 visitors
in one day.
Naprushkina was commissioned by the Biennale to create a
special newspaper devoted to coming up with alternative future
political models for Belarus "outside of the bloc-building
confines of the EU or Russia".
Naprushkina, who now lives in Berlin and fears going back to
Belarus, added: "I hope it pushes people to think more, to found
cooperatives and ultimately, to get politically engaged."
