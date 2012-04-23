* Berlin exhibit shows Anthony McCall light sculptures
* Hamburger Bahnhof transformed into giant black box
By Sarah Marsh
BERLIN, April 23 Enter the soaring exhibition
hall of Berlin's Hamburger Bahnhof and you feel as if you are
faced with an eerie science-fiction film set.
Colossal cones of light pierce the misty, darkness,
beckoning the visitor to tread within their silvery forms, in
this new exhibition of British-born artist Anthony McCall's
so-called "light films".
The temptation is to lose oneself.
"Many people tell me they thought they were looking for just
15 minutes, but when they came out they discovered they had been
there for an hour," said McCall. "The quiet here seems to slow
everything down, it is contemplative, I suppose."
"Five Minutes of Pure Sculpture" is the first major German
exhibition of the work of McCall, who has also been commissioned
to create a giant column of light visible for 100 km in
northwestern England for the Olympic Games.
The exhibition showcases both his vertical and horizontal
light films, slowly moving lines in white on black projected
into a space filled with a fine haze.
These lines become slowly moving two-dimensional drawings on
the wall or floor of lines but become seemingly tangible solid
light structures in space.
"They have a cinematic element in that you can see they are
moving slightly, changing shape very slowly and in that sense
they are like a film," said McCall.
"But they are also sculptural in that they are
three-dimensional volumetric forms that you need to walk around
and go into and explore in order to understand."
It took dozens of workers four weeks to turn the Hamburger
Bahnhof's light-flooded, vaulted main hall into a dark box,
blackening out the some 25,000 windows. Visitors hush upon
entering the cinema-like space.
"Other people do become part of what you are looking at, so
in that way we all become performers," said McCall. "We have a
sculptural space, a cinematic space and a social space."
BACK TO ART
McCall was a feted member of the cinematic avant-garde
gathered around the London Film-Makers' Co-op in the 1970s and
exhibited throughout Europe and the United States, showing twice
at the Venice Biennale.
But he says he gave up art in the 1980s to do graphic design
instead, because it was so difficult to make a living as an
artist back then, when video art was not fully recognized by the
gallery world and contemporary art was generally not as popular.
"Back then we mostly looked at each others' work -- it was
before you had big audiences," he said.
He also felt limited by the technical means. Before the
advent of digital technology, a projectionist had to change
reels of 16 mm film to keep the light sculptures present, and
the projectors were only designed to show film horizontally.
Moreover there was no haze machine, necessary to making the
beams of light appear three dimensional.
"I made these works in warehouses and lofts, and they were
shown in spaces like that too, to each other," he said. "Those
lofts were full of dust, plus peoples' smoke, and this was the
medium that made things visible."
"When I began to show in museums with very clean spaces, no
dust and no smoking allowed, you could only see the footprint,
not the three-dimensional form."
"There was no way to solve that problem back then," he said,
noting he tried things like burning incense, to no avail.
He only started making vertical light sculptures since
returning to art in the early 2000s and the exhibition is the
first to bring them together with his horizontal work.
(Editing by Paul Casciato)