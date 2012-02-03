* Japanese artist uses light, sound to sculpt space
* Ryoji Ikeda says he inspired by pure mathematics
* Exhibit "db" at Hamburger Bahnhof runs to April 9
By Sarah Marsh
BERLIN, Feb 3 A blindingly white room
filled with a single wave of sound contrasts with a dark room
that is pierced by a cone of light in the first German solo
exhibition of Japanese artist Ryoji Ikeda.
Ikeda, known for his electronic sound compositions and
audiovisual installations, created the works specifically for
the two vast symmetrical upper halls of Berlin's contemporary
art museum, the Hamburger Bahnhof.
The exhibition's title "db" (decibel abbreviated) refers to
this symmetry and to the polar opposites such as bright and
dark, full and empty, that fascinate him and run throughout his
artwork.
"You can't see music or touch the light, but it fills the
whole space," he told Reuters in an interview. "I made the space
extreme, to open you up."
Ikeda, 45, frequently explores how to sculpt space with
sound and light in his work and talks of his "architectural"
projects. In Paris and Barcelona, for example, he has projected
clusters of light beams into the sky, like skyscrapers of
luminosity.
Ikeda's installations appear minimalist, with the objects
--a loudspeaker and a searchlight-- taking up only a fraction of
the vast space. Each hall comprises 700 square metres.
Yet the artist calls them "maximalist" as the intense shows
of light and sound fill and transform the entire space,
blending out all else and engulfing the spectator.
"The big speaker emits just one tone but it fills the space
and this sound seems to come from all directions," he said,
referring to the white room. "As you move through the space, you
create an oscillation in the sound, your own music."
Similarly, he said, the white light in the black room is
very strong and "contains full information", namely all the
colours in the spectrum.
SUBLIME INFINITY
Ikeda refuses to be photographed and rarely gives
interviews, preferring to let his art speak for itself.
The artist, dressed in dark clothing and wearing thick,
black-rimmed glasses, said this dislike of publicity could stem
from his upbringing in Japan, where people are required to
conform and to be self-effacing.
Ikeda said he does not want museum-goers to come to his
works of art with preconceptions and seek to understand them
rationally but to experience them emotionally.
"An exhibition should be like a concert, it is a live
performance," said Ikeda, who now lives in Paris with his French
wife and their child. "When you go to a concert, you don't ask
about the meaning of Mozart, you enjoy the experience."
However, he said he included some "seeds for thought for the
intellectual people which are very mathematical".
In the white room, irreducible numbers of more than one
million digits each are written in tiny print on black canvases.
In the black room, transcendental - infinite - numbers generated
by real-time computer programs flicker on wall displays.
"The cutting edge of pure mathematics is truly amazing, the
discussion is all about infinity," said Ikeda, who draws from
mathematics in many of his works. "It's the most powerful
concept around."
Of his projection of infinite numbers, he said: "You are
watching something your brain cannot handle, it is sublime,
beyond beautiful, you get scared."
"It's like the climax when Jimi Hendrix plays the guitar, I
want to extend that climax for two months."
Ikeda, who dropped out of university, said he had now
overcome his dislike of the establishment to visit
mathematicians at the universities of Oxford, Harvard and
Cambridge.
He said his decade touring with Japanese artist collective
"Dumb Type" had taught him the craftwork involved in the arts,
but mathematicians give him inspiration, and he now counts them
among his closest friends.
"Mathematicians are so free, they are like poets."
