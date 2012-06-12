BERLIN, June 12 European Central Bank
policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on Tuesday Germany should ratify
the euro zone's new fiscal compact as quickly as possible to
send a strong signal to its European partners.
Germany has championed the compact, which enshrines tougher
budget rules, to help overcome Europe's debt crisis but
wrangling between the government and opposition parties has
hampered parliamentary ratification in the lower house
Bundestag.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative coalition insists
that parliament approve both the fiscal compact and the euro
zone's new bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM),
at the same time.
"It is important that the ESM is approved quickly so that we
are prepared for the worst case scenario, which hopefully will
not come about," Asmussen told a German business gathering.
Asmussen, who handles much of the ECB's crisis negotiations,
also said there was no need to change the mandate of the central
bank, referring to price stability.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Sarah Marsh, writing by
Gareth Jones)