BERLIN Feb 15 European Central Bank (ECB)
executive board member Joerg Asmussen said on Friday ahead of a
meeting of finance officials from the Group of 20 nations that
the ECB wanted currency exchange rates to remain
market-orientated.
"In the last couple of days the Group of Seven biggest
industrial nations made clear once again that currency exchange
rates should be market-based and that we have no exchange rate
targets and that's true for us at the ECB too," Asmussen told
Germany's Deutschlandfunk radio.
He added that France need to bring its budget deficit back
down to within 3 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) and
stressed that France and Germany had a special responsibility to
uphold EU budget rules.