* Asmussen expected to bring more pragmatic approach to ECB
* Was key crisis fighter in Berlin with Bundesbank's
Weidmann
* Both studied under Axel Weber in Bonn
By Annika Breidthardt
BERLIN, Sept 12 Joerg Asmussen is likely to
bring a more pragmatic approach to the European Central Bank
board than the man he replaces and his appointment may mark the
end of an era of uncompromising German central bankers fixated
on one goal alone -- fighting inflation.
Even people who know him well say Asmussen is an enigma when
it comes to monetary policy. Just 44, he has climbed the ladder
at the German finance ministry with astonishing speed, rising
from a junior adviser role in 1996 to deputy finance minister 12
years later.
What former colleagues do highlight is his competence and
calm under pressure. For the past three years, he has been one
of the key protagonists in Berlin's response to both the global
financial crisis and euro zone debt crisis.
His intricate knowledge of international economic and
financial issues, from banking and regulation to bailouts, led
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble to keep him in the second
highest position at the ministry after the 2009 election,
despite the fact that he is a member of the opposition Social
Democrats (SPD).
Since then he has acted as Germany's G20 sherpa and
represented Europe's largest economy at major international
financial summits, substituting for Schaeuble when he was in
hospital for weeks at a time in 2010.
But in his current role, Asmussen has been more of a
backroom negotiator and problem solver than public policymaker,
pushing the official German line rather than speaking out about
his own views.
"Exactly how he will think and act is not quite clear yet,"
said Manfred Neumann, an emeritus professor of economics who
advised current Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann on his
doctoral thesis and also knew Asmussen as an economics student
in Bonn.
"Personally I believe he is more of a hawk than a dove
though I imagine he'll take on a mediator position," Neumann
said. "But it'll be more about individual questions for him."
SPD SUSPICION
Juergen Stark, whose position on the ECB's executive board
Asmussen will take, is a monetary hardliner in the orthodox
German tradition.
Angered by the bank's controversial bond-buying programme
designed to prop up weak euro zone states, he is stepping down
nearly 2-1/2 years before his term was due to end.
That move follows the abrupt departure of Bundesbank chief
Axel Weber seven months before for the same reasons. Together,
the resignations have highlighted just how isolated the German
inflation hawks had become on the ECB board.
Suspicious about his SPD affiliation, some German
conservatives fear Asmussen could play into the hands of policy
doves from southern Europe, accepting crisis-fighting measures
like bond buying that traditionalists reject outright.
"He certainly has the standing, the profile to do the job,"
said Klaus-Peter Willsch, a parliamentarian from Chancellor
Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), who has opposed some
of the government's measures to save the euro.
"But I do have my doubts about whether he will play the same
role in defending the policy of monetary stability that (former
ECB chief economist Otmar) Issing, Stark or Weber stood for."
Heiner Flassbeck, a former deputy finance minister for whom
Asmussen worked early in his career, once called him "mediocre"
and not fit for higher office.
"He has no clear profile," Flassbeck told Reuters. "I have
never heard anything from him about monetary policy -- neither
in the time I worked with him, nor afterwards."
Back in 2007, Asmussen came under fire for his links to
Duesseldorf-based lender IKB. He was on the bank's supervisory
board when it nearly collapsed due to disastrous investments in
U.S. subprime mortgages. No wrongdoing was ever proven and
Asmussen has said he was kept in the dark about the bank's
activities.
WEBER AND WEIDMANN
Others who have worked with Asmussen, a slim, shaven-headed
man from the northern city of Flensburg near Denmark, sing his
praises.
Some expect him to defend traditional German stances once he
lands in Frankfurt, much as Weidmann -- Merkel's former economic
adviser -- has done since moving down from Berlin to head the
Bundesbank in May.
Both students of Weber in Bonn and only 1-1/2 years apart in
age, Asmussen and Weidmann worked closely together over the past
three years in shaping Germany's financial crisis response. The
firefighting was so intense at times that Asmussen missed the
birth of his second daughter.
When Weidmann was appointed, there were also doubts about
whether he would take as hard a line as his predecessor Weber
and be able to distance himself from Merkel. Those fears have
been largely allayed in his four months atop Germany's central
bank.
"He's a hawk in a dove's clothes," Otto Fricke, a budget
expert with the Free Democrats, Merkel's junior coalition
partner, said of Asmussen. "In questions of the euro, party
membership can't be the deciding factor. It's competence."
Walther Otremba, a former deputy economy minister and
long-time associate of Asmussen's told Reuters that his
expertise was "undisputed" but added: "The question is, will he
change with the new job?"
(Additional reporting by Rene Wagner, Matthias Sobolewski,
writing by Annika Breidthardt and Noah Barkin)