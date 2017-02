BERLIN Oct 27 Decisions taken by European leaders at the Brussels summit must be fully implemented in order to ensure they have their maximum effect, and this should be done swiftly, German Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Asmussen said on Thursday.

Asmussen said the results of the summit "bore Germany's signature" and were a success for Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Spain and Italy had delivered important pledges which should be put into practice, he added. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)