BERLIN Dec 1 Actors Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard join forces for a "Assassin's Creed", an action adventure movie based on the video games series of the same name.

"Shame" and "12 Years a Slave" actor Fassbender plays Callum Lynch who "through a revolutionary technology that unlocks his genetic memories experiences the adventures of his ancestor, Aguilar, in 15th century Spain", according the film's synopsis.

"I am not a gamer," Fassbender told a news conference in Berlin on Thursday.

"But I did play it once I'd come on board to sort of get an idea of the world, to see what the guys at (video game developer) Ubisoft had created and also to get an idea of ... some of the shapes for the characters."

"Assassin's Creed" hits cinemas worldwide this month.