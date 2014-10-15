BERLIN Oct 15 Bavaria may house refugees in
Oktoberfest beer festival tents as an influx of people fleeing
war in Syria has stretched facilities to the limit, a leading
newspaper said on Wednesday, highlighting a growing problem for
Germany's central government.
The prosperous German state's ruling conservatives, part of
Chancellor Angela Merkel's bloc, worry that more support is
seeping away to new rightist party, the Alternative for Germany
(AfD), and many blame the recent surge in refugee numbers.
Germany has the largest number of refugees and
asylum-seekers in the European Union and net immigration is at
its highest in two decades. Local governments complain they lack
the facilities to cope and many residents are angry about the
cost.
In September, asylum claims in Europe's biggest economy
jumped 39 percent from a year ago to 19,043, driven by arrivals
from Syria, interior ministry data released on Wednesday showed.
For the year so far, applications are up almost 60 percent.
Bureaucratic bottlenecks mean more than 2,000 asylum seekers
are waiting to be registered in Munich. With barracks already
full, many are sleeping outside. Facing a popular outcry at TV
pictures of trainloads of refugees pouring onto Munich station,
the Bavarian government has set up an "asylum task force".
"We have problems with this question," Bavarian state
premier Horst Seehofer said this week. "We will not overcome
this challenge if we wear party political spectacles. There must
be joint action by the federal, state and local government."
Authoritative Munich newspaper, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung,
said authorities may also using the city's Olympic stadium as
temporary accommodation for refugees and asylum-seekers.
No one at Bavaria's government offices was immediately
available to comment.
Until now, immigration has rarely featured as a big election
issue compared with countries such as France and Britain but the
rise of the AfD may change that.
Launched last year as an anti-euro party, it has homed in on
asylum, helping it to win seats in three state votes and gain
national ratings of about 8 percent.
"The right to political asylum...has become an uncontrolled
right to immigration and to stay for an almost unlimited time.
It is understandable if people oppose this officially tolerated
abuse," AfD spokesman Konrad Adam said this month.
