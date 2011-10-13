BERLIN Oct 13 Germany stepped up security on
its railways on Thursday, dispatching police reinforcements to
halt a campaign of arson attacks after officials found a
firebomb on tracks near Berlin.
It was the 16th explosive device detected in four days.
Noone has been hurt but hundreds of trains have been delayed
and the spate of attacks has triggered fears of a surge in
left-wing violence.
Federal police and prosecutors are now in charge of the
investigation. Dozens of experts, some in protective clothing,
are scouring railway tracks for clues. Police helicopters are
hovering over railway lines to spot possible suspects.
"We are looking at a new dimension of left-wing violence
which is extremely worrying," Interior Minister Hans-Peter
Friedrich said.
"It is an attempt to comprehensively and systematically put
at risk the working of a city which is of great importance," he
told Focus magazine.
Over the summer, mystery attackers set on fire over 100 cars
in mostly affluent districts of Berlin. Police have not
discovered who was responsible but many politicians blamed
left-wing radicals targeting the rich.
The latest attacks have reawakened memories of the deadly
Red Army Faction attacks in the 1970s and 1980s which killed
dozens of people, including some top establishment figures.
The series of arson attacks started on Monday. Most of the
devices, which consist of bottles with flammable liquid, have
not exploded although on Wednesday one caught fire.
Most bombs have been planted on tracks in the Berlin area --
one was on the high-speed link between Berlin and Hamburg.
Railway operator Deutsche Bahn has offered a reward of
100,000 euros for clues and federal prosecutors, who usually get
involved only in cases of national security, say they suspect
"anti-constitutional sabotage".
A group called the "Hekla Reception Committee -- Initiative
for more Social Eruptions" claimed responsibility on Monday,
saying it aimed to cause widespread disruption and it opposed
Germany's part in the Afghanistan war.
Asked about fears of a new wave of RAF-type terrorism,
Friedrich said historical comparisons were difficult.
"But we must be extremely vigilant and make sure that the
readiness to commit violence seen in these attacks does not
develop into a new form of left-wing terrorism."
Germany's intelligence service has for months warned about
the danger of growing left-wing militancy.
On Saturday, left-wing protests are due to take place across
Europe, including in Berlin.
(Reporting By Madeline Chambers)