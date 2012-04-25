* 2.4 bln euro ultra-long bond auction technically uncovered

* Record low yields deter investors, total bids fall short

* German funding position remains strong, borrowing cheap (Adds quotes, context)

By William James and Rene Wagner

LONDON/BERLIN, April 25 Germany struggled to sell ultra-long bonds on Wednesday, showing that rock-bottom returns are testing the limits of investor appetite to buy new safe-haven debt.

The sale drew bids worth 2.75 billion euros, falling short of the 3 billion euro target and making the auction a 'technical fail' - the country's second in two weeks.

The weak outcome mirrors that seen on April 11 when Germany launched a 10-year bond, and underscores how surging demand for the safety of the country's bonds has pushed investment returns so low that some are reluctant to buy at current levels.

"It's a stern reminder that you drive yields down too low and basically the interest isn't going to be there," said Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities in London.

The euro zone's long-running debt crisis has flared again in recent weeks as concerns about Spain's public finances have grown, causing a fresh flight to safety that pushed German benchmark 10-year yields to record lows.

At Wednesday's auction, bids worth 2.41 billion euros were accepted at an average yield of 2.41 percent, leaving German authorities holding a slightly higher-than-usual 20 percent for sale in secondary markets at a later date.

When Germany last auctioned ultra-long debt, in January, it sold at a yield of 2.62 percent and 18.1 percent was retained.

Germany's debt agency said in a statement the result reflected a "very volatile and uncertain market environment" and that the market's ability to absorb fresh long-term debt was limited.

TOUGH SELL

Some analysts had forecast the record low 2.5 percent interest rate on the new 2044 bond would make it a tough sell. Bund futures prices briefly dipped after the sale but the impact was short-lived.

The low coupon made the bond less attractive to long-term fund managers while the limited liquidity of 30-year debt reduces its appeal as safe haven. In April 2011, the 30-year bond yielded 4 percent.

"At the end of the day it's much more difficult to place 30-year paper given that yields are so low and the natural investor base, which is pension funds and insurers who've got long-term liabilities, are a bit reluctant to buy at these levels," said Michael Leister, strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt.

Nevertheless, Germany remains in a strong funding position. It has sold roughly half the debt it needs to this year and is able to borrow more cheaply and for a longer period of time than any other euro zone country.

"The headlines didn't read well... but I wouldn't say that this is a precursor for a drying up of demand for German debt. I don't think in this environment Germany is going to have problems finding buyers for its paper," said Eric Wand, strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.

Last week Spain, on the front line of the region's debt crisis, had to pay nearly 3.5 percent to borrow for just two years and has yet to sell a bond with a maturity greater than 10 years in 2012. (Additional reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by Nigel Stephenson)