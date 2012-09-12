LONDON, Sept 12 Demand fell at a German government bond auction on Wednesday after lawmakers cleared the way for the ECB to start buying bonds of struggling euro zone countries, potentially dimming the appeal of the bloc's safest debt.

Investor demand at the sale of 3.97 billion euro of new five-year bonds, offering a 0.5 percent interest rate, was just over half that seen at the previous five-year auction in August.

The average yield was 0.61 percent, compared with 0.31 percent in August but still below the average for the year.

The auction was one of the weakest five-year sales this year for the euro zone's chief paymaster. The launch of a new 10-year bond last week failed to attract enough bids to cover the amount on offer - only the second time that has happened this year.

"Overall, it was a weak auction but that was kind of expected given the risk-on sentiment in the markets and today's constitutional court ruling," said Artis Frankovics, a rate strategist at Nomura in London.

Low-risk German bond yields rose sharply and those on Spanish and Italian debt fell before the auction, less than two hours after Germany's top court ruled the euro zone's new rescue fund was constitutional..

The European Central Bank's bond-buying plan depends on countries seeking help from the ESM bailout fund.

"Unless people sense we're about to hit another big stone in the road I can't imagine these German auctions are going to be particularly well attended until we get yields to a considerably higher level," said Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities in London.

Investors seeking shelter from the euro zone debt crisis have scooped up German bonds -- the bloc's least risky -- turning yields on short-dated paper negative earlier this year.

"Today's auction plus last week's Bund auction clearly show that investors are shying away from buying German bonds at such low levels and negative real yields may become increasingly a thing of the past going forward," RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.

Demand for shorter-dated paper has remained relatively consistent, however, with such assets still an important part of investor portfolios.

Five-year German bond yields were 5 basis points higher at 0.53 percent, little changed from before the sale. German Bund futures were 87 ticks lower on the day at 139.51.

Underlining the weaker demand at Wednesday's sale, the amount retained by German authorities to be sold later was 20.1 percent versus a 2012 average of 18.2 percent.

The difference between the average accepted bid and the lowest bid - the so-called "tail", which is measure of bidding quality - was 0.04 cents -- the highest this year and compared with an average of 0.005 cents.