* Auction yields higher, reflecting post-ECB selloff

* Yields above zero lure risk averse investors back in

By William James

LONDON, Sept 19 Germany sold 4 billion euros of two-year bonds on Wednesday, finding strong demand after a recent rise took yields back above zero, and as Spain's reluctance to seek financial aid kept investors on edge.

The September 2014 bond, which carried a zero percent interest rate, was sold at an average yield of 0.06 percent. The 4.084 billion euro sale received bids worth 2.1 times the amount allotted to investors, making it the strongest sale of two-year German debt since January.

"It is a very strong auction by any metrics ... It doesn't come as a surprise given positive yield levels and some cool down in risk sentiment," said Michael Leister, senior interest rate strategist at Commerzbank.

"There are still quite a few investors out there who are not fully convinced ... that we've seen a turning point in the crisis."

The bond was launched last month at an average yield of zero percent, but secondary market rates have risen since the European Central Bank took bold action to contain the euro zone crisis and dented demand for less risky debt.

Wednesday's auction came in line with market prices and the 18.3 percent retained by the German authorities to be sold at a later date was consistent with recent sales.

The ECB's pledge to buy potentially unlimited amount of bonds, as long as the country in question requests aid from the euro zone bailout fund, has drawn a line under the market's worst fears, currently centred on struggling Spain.

That has prompted some unwinding of the flight into quality assets seen this year, which pushed German two-year yields below zero for the first time in June. However, slow progress towards a Spanish aid request has seen some investors taking profits on an initial rise in peripheral bond prices.

"It's ... linked to the rally in the front-end of Spain and Italy, they're not so cheap anymore and some profits taken are being reinvested in Germany," said ING strategist Alessandro Giansanti.

"Also there's concerns Spain seems reluctant to ask for help, talks with Greece are ongoing, and a yield of 6 basis points can be seen as compelling value if the ECB cut the deposit rate below zero."

Analysts said demand for German debt was unlikely to fall off dramatically while the ECB's main refinancing rate remained at a record low 0.75 percent. Sales of short-dated German debt such as the Schatz were also likely to remain supported by the possibility of a cut in the bank's deposit rate to below zero.

A negative interest rate on deposits at the ECB would spur demand to park cash in assets offering better yields, but still carrying minimal risk.

Although a Reuters poll suggested few see a deposit rate cut this year, markets still price in some possibility of such a move and strategists have recommended a range of trade ideas to profit from the uncertainty.