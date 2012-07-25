* Berlin holds back higher-than-usual amount of targeted
size
* German borrowing costs still hit record low
* Investors pay Berlin to park cash in inflation-linked debt
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Michelle Martin
LONDON/BERLIN, July 25 Meagre returns and a
reminder of the potential cost to Germany of bailing out Spain
and Italy hit a sale of Berlin's ultra-long bonds on Wednesday,
highlighting that Europe's powerhouse is not immune to the debt
crisis.
The 2.17 percent yield on the sale of 32-year German bonds,
however, was still lower than the 2.434 percent in Tuesday's
auction of three-month Spanish debt, and investors even paid
Berlin to park their cash in inflation-linked bonds sold later.
The German sales followed a poor auction by triple-A rated
peer the Netherlands, after Moody's Investor Services revised
both countries' ratings outlooks to negative, citing escalating
costs of the debt crisis for core euro zone states.
Although Germany's costs to borrow over 30 years fell to a
record low at the auction, banks bid for only 2.32 billion euros
of the 3 billion euros Berlin was aiming to sell.
German authorities were left holding a higher-than-usual
22.6 percent of the targeted amount for sale in secondary
markets at a later date.
This was higher than the 20 percent retained when the bond
was first issued in April when Germany also struggled to attract
demand.
"It is relatively soft. The about 22 percent (held over) is
at the upper end of what they usually do," said Eric Wand, a
rate strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.
"It was not the greatest timing (following Moody's outlook
revision) ... and at the margin recent changes in various
countries' pension regulations also weighed on it."
Bund futures fell to a session low of 144.29 after the sale,
down as much as 74 ticks on the day, with German 30-year yields
up six basis points at 2.21 percent.
Bunds were also weighed down before the auction by comments
from ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny that he saw merit in giving
the euro zone's permanent rescue fund a banking licence, a move
that would give the fund more firepower to tackle the debt
crisis.
BURDEN SHARING
The sale's 21 cent "tail" - the difference between the
lowest bid and the average bid - reflecting the poor quality of
bids - was the biggest tail at any German auction this year.
"It is a rather soft auction with a larger tail than the
previous auction, offsetting the positive of a better technical
bid cover ratio," said Peter Chatwell, a rate strategist at
Credit Agricole.
"Selling the 30-year paper was always going to be rather
difficult, given the low absolute yield and the possibility of
structural steepening of 10s/30s in core markets."
The weak auction highlights how surging demand for the
safety of German bonds has resulted in investment returns that
mean Bunds are no longer attractive for some investors.
Moody's move was also a reminder that Germany may have to
dilute its credibility by underwriting the debt of struggling
euro zone members.
"There's a growing concern that Germany ultimately will have
to share the burden of keeping the euro intact," said Nick
Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
A German sale of 752 million euros worth of 11-year
inflation-linked bonds fared better, with average yields falling
into negative territory, benefiting from a sell-off in their
Italian equivalent after a ratings downgrade.
Moody's two-notch downgrade of Italy's credit rating earlier
this month will push Italian inflation-linked bonds out of the
influential Barclays investment indices at the end of this
month, forcing some investors to sell the debt.
France, which has the biggest and most liquid
inflation-linked market in the euro zone, is expected to benefit
most from outflows from Italy, as investors look for relatively
safer but higher-yielding investments than Germany.
(Writing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt
and Susan Fenton)