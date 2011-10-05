* Banks may write down Greek sovereigns to market value - IDW

* Extent of writedowns not yet clear -auditors (Adds detail, background)

FRANKFURT, OCT 5 German banks are likely to follow Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) example by writing down the value of Greek government bonds to market value in the third quarter, German auditors' body IDW said.

Deutsche Bank on Tuesday said it would write 250 million euros ($33 2 million ) off the value of its Greek government bond holdings, reflecting their market value.

"Some banks will certainly do it," IDW board member Klaus-Peter Feld told Reuters on Wednesday.

"The extent to which banks will have to make further writedowns on Greek government debt in the third quarter is not yet clear," Feld added.

European Union regulators have so far failed to impose a common accounting line on banks in the 27-country bloc. At the end of June, some lenders took a 21 percent hit on Greek debt -- taking their cue from a private sector bailout plan -- while others reflected the steeper 50 percent market discount.

UK-based accountancy body ICAEW last week also said it expected banks to be under pressure to make writedowns in line with market expectations in the third quarter. ($1 = 0.753 Euros) (Reporting by Philipp Halstrick, Writing by Jonathan Gould)