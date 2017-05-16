FRANKFURT May 16 The European Energy Exchange
(EEX) said it will launch power future contracts for Austria's
electricity market on June 26 in response to the planned split
of the German-Austrian price zone approved by regulators from
Oct. 1, 2018.
* The new product range will include baseload and peakload
contracts with monthly, quarterly and annual maturity, to be
financially settled, allowing hedges against price changes in
Austria alone.
* The long-discussed measure to split the currently unified
zone, announced on Monday, settled controversies between
transport companies, producers and consumers in the two
countries and with German neighbours to the East, who had to
deal with unwanted surplus production.
* The move now agreed aims at allowing greater traffic at
lower cost and fewer technical risks.
* The EEX on April 25 already protectively launched monthly,
quarterly and annual base and peak power futures for Germany
only, ahead of the latest finalisation of the move.
* Its statement on Tuesday said that on June 26, along with
the Austrian products, it will offer day and week contracts for
Germany on top of that, having consulted market participants
about their requirements.
* Options on German futures will be made available from June
28.
* The trigger for the zone split had been oversupply from
northern German wind parks, whose power flows do not go straight
to southern industry, due to new grids being years behind
implementation.
* This caused costs, stress on equipment and disruption
risks on Polish and Czech grids that received "loop flows".
* The EEX exchange, which offers power contracts for a raft
of European countries, along with gas and carbon, said it had
not agreed with the regulators' suggestions that splitting the
joint market zone was the ideal solution to deal with the
congestion problems.
* It nevertheless wants to support the market with product
solutions for future dealings.
* Until the split becomes effective, the new German and
Austrian futures will be settled against the common
German-Austrian day-ahead auction price. Thereafter, they will
be settled against the two respective, separated, day-ahead
prices.
